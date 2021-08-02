News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Tom Stoup joins Greg to discuss the release of Bray Wyatt, the latest in NXT, AEW, Impact, more (97 min)

August 2, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Tom Stoup joins Greg to discuss the release of Bray Wyatt, the latest in NXT, AEW, Impact, more (97 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tom Stoup to talk about Bray Wyatt’s release, Impact Homecoming, and AEW. They answer calls and emails on the potential of another wrestling boom, what AEW Rampage will look like, Cena working house shows as an injury risk, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021