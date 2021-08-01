News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (11-6-2003): Luger's return to national scene in TNA and how he should be utilized, Bischoff backstage in WWE, what if Heyman ran TNA, early management impressions of Cena, Orton, Batista (26 min)

August 1, 2021

VIP AUDIO 8/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (11-6-2003): Luger’s return to national scene in TNA and how he should be utilized, Bischoff backstage in WWE, what if Heyman ran TNA, early management impressions of Cena, Orton, Batista (26 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from November 6, 2003 covering these topics: Lex Luger’s return to national scene in TNA and how he should be utilized, Eric Bischoff backstage in WWE, what if Paul Heyman ran TNA, future WWE stars in the making including what WWE management thinks about John Cena, Randy Orton, Mark Jindrak, and Batista, and much more.

