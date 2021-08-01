VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (8-2-16) Keller & Parks talk Raw from night before, Brand Split week one, Roman’s new look, Enzo & Cass, Rusev upside, live callers (145 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (8-2-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They fielded live callers and dive into Raw analysis including Finn Balor’s push, Roman’s new look, Enzo-Jericho, Rusev’s upside, Squash matches, Smackdown, evaluating the first week of the brand split, and more with live callers. After that, a bonus flashback show featuring Parks hosting the Smackdown Post-Game Show with live calls breaking down Week 2 of the Smackdown Live Era, plus look-ahead to Summerslam.

