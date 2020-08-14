VIP AUDIO 8/13 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Talent on display – Breaking down the success of the Ric Flair and Randy Orton angle from this week’s Monday Night Raw (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Ric Flair and Randy Orton promo angle from this week’s Monday Night Raw. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth artistic analysis on the segment with specific angles of analysis including Randy Orton’s promo prowess in 2020, Flair’s ability to sell, why Orton and Flair worked together, and how the angle helped sell Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Summerslam. Other specific discussion points include utilizing Orton and Flair’s history together, the smart physical work that was done by Flair, what it means to have two top talents in the ring face to face, and more. Enjoy!

