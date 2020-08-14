VIP AUDIO 8/13 – WKPWP Thursday Wildcard (AD-FREE): Exclusive interview snippet with Chris DeJoseph on his return to WWE, Mailbag on AEW Dynamite, Shane Taylor interview (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Wildcard edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest Tyler Sage from the “Podcast of Honor” and PWTorch.com’s AEW Dynamite Alt-Perspective TV reporter. First up is an exclusive preview snippet of a new exclusive interview with ex-WWE Creative Team member Chris DeJoseph. In his first interview since his WWE departure earlier this summer, he talks about what was different about WWE and Vince McMahon in particular. (The full hour-and-a-half interview will be posted on the PWTorch VIP Podcast feed and PWTorch VIP website exclusively for members on Friday which includes his insights on being around WWE during the pandemic changing so much about how WWE produced TV including ideas that never made it to TV, and an examination of the Cinematic Wrestling trend and Raw Underground, both of which seem inspired by content he was part of creating during his time as a producer with Lucha Underground.)

Then next we present a special AEW Mailbag where Wade and Tyler discuss the highs and lows of this week’s Dynamite including some psychoanalysis of Cody, AEW’s in-ring tag team style and Jim Ross complaining about it on-air, the Ricky Morton piledriver angle, the hiring and featuring of referee Mike Chioda, the overpushing of Brandi, and the pros and cons of a three-way tag title match at All Out, and more.

And finally an interview Tyler Sage and Ryan Sullivan conducted on the “Podcast of Honor” earlier this year with former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing the booking change in ROH and locker room reaction to it, his breakout yet in 2019, what the letters on his trunks stand for, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO