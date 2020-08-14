VIP AUDIO 8/13 – WKH – The News: AEW vs. NXT ratings, Gargano injury, NJPW show cancelled, Summerslam site rumor, Takeover line-up, Dynamite line-up, new Torch Talk notes (14 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including AEW vs. NXT ratings, a Johnny Gargano injury scare, a NJPW show cancelled due to COVID-19 concern, a WWE Summerslam site rumor, the latest NXT Takeover line-up, AEW Dynamite line-up for next week, and notes on the new Torch Talk coming up with Chris DeJoseph speaking for the first time about his return to the WWE Creative Team and the experience of being behind the scenes during the pandemic kicking in and changing things.

