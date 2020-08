SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler talk with ROH star Josh “The Goods” Woods. Josh talks about his national championship wrestling career, his journey to ROH, his friendship with Silas Young, and his love of video games and baby food. Ryan and Tyler also discuss the return of Ring of Honor.

