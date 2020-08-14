News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Cassidy, Jericho, cards being subject to change, the push of MJF to main event spot at All Out, more (59 min)

August 13, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew cover a wide range of topics this week, including Orange Cassidy, Chris Jericho, cards being subject to change, the push of MJF to the main event spot at All Out (and how AEW didn’t do enough to get him to this spot), as well as a lot more Dynamite topics. We also sneak in some emails on Impact and other notes, such as RAW Underground. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020