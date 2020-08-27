VIP AUDIO 8/26 – East Coast Cast #516 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the state of the world, Thunderdome, Summerslam, Reigns, Keith Lee, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam get into a conversation about the state of the world we live in. Dealing with the same injustices month in and month out. Opinions on the WWE Thunderdome concept. How it actually worked out better than most thought it would. Results from Summerslam and Monday Night Raw. Roman Reigns is back. What is it that changed that gives him confidence about being back on the road? Keith Lee has been on the main roster less than a week and has arguably been ruined. Sasha still can’t defend her championship, and they’ve turned Shayna Bazsler into a joke.

