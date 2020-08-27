VIP AUDIO 8/26 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Thunderdome follies, pro wrestlers hurting their tough guy/girl image on social media, “Eden’s Gate” and “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” more (186 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back discussing the follies and bloopers that happened during the first week of Thunderdome. Badass pro wrestlers that go on social media and hurt their tough guy/girl image by kowtowing to management loudly and publicly. Rich is almost done with “Eden’s Gate” while Travis storms through “The Kingkiller Chronicle.” Revisionist history, featuring Kofi Kingston. An NXT recap including Karrion Kross relinquishing the NXT title. The B.A. mailbag is opened.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO