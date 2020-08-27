VIP AUDIO 8/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Best Angle matches, Brandi Rhodes, Heyman, Retribution, Lesnar, Jax, AEW, Bruce Prichard disputing reporting, more (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Will wrestler AEW cuts be more or less likely to be hired by WWE?

Does AEW do PED testing, and if not, will that entice some wrestlers to sign with them?

What are the five best Kurt Angle matches?

Has Brandi Rhodes really been used that poorly by AEW?

Are there any events you just missed you wish you attended? And any you attended you regretted?

Pick the likelihood of several scenarios including Nia Jax hurting someone, Raw Underground disappearing without resolution, Retribution just disappears, an AEW show with a tope or cutter in every match, and more.

Should Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre switch brands to better align with opponents?

Which version of Brock Lesnar do you prefer?

Is Bruce Prichard providing authentic information when disputing wrestling journalist reporting on past events?

What if Paul Heyman is behind Retribution?

What has gone wrong with WWE entrance themes?

