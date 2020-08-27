VIP AUDIO 8/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Best Angle matches, Brandi Rhodes, Heyman, Retribution, Lesnar, Jax, AEW, Bruce Prichard disputing reporting, more (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:
- Will wrestler AEW cuts be more or less likely to be hired by WWE?
- Does AEW do PED testing, and if not, will that entice some wrestlers to sign with them?
- What are the five best Kurt Angle matches?
- Has Brandi Rhodes really been used that poorly by AEW?
- Are there any events you just missed you wish you attended? And any you attended you regretted?
- Pick the likelihood of several scenarios including Nia Jax hurting someone, Raw Underground disappearing without resolution, Retribution just disappears, an AEW show with a tope or cutter in every match, and more.
- Should Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre switch brands to better align with opponents?
- Which version of Brock Lesnar do you prefer?
- Is Bruce Prichard providing authentic information when disputing wrestling journalist reporting on past events?
- What if Paul Heyman is behind Retribution?
- What has gone wrong with WWE entrance themes?
