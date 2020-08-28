VIP AUDIO 8/27 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (2/14/1993): Paul Heyman interview plus Mark Madden explains to Keller his role in WCW firing Bill Watts over Marge Schott-Hawk Aaron race controversy, live calls (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the February 14, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting. In this episode, Mark Madden explains to Keller his role in WCW firing Bill Watts over Marge Schott-Hawk Aaron race controversy and takes calls for the full two-and-a-half hours. Also, Paul Heyman joins mid-show for an interview getting his reaction to the firing of WCW V.P. Bill Watts and how that might affect his future.

