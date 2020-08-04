News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review most recent UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas, discuss current state of women’s MMA, future of Chris Weidman, more (55 min)

August 3, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas. Their review turns into a discussion about the current state of women’s MMA. They also preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, and discuss the future of Chris Weidman. They close the show with some light-hearted conversation about The Rock buying the XFL.

