VIP AUDIO 8/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Raw Underground starring Shane McMahon, Baszler vs. Sasha, Lights Flickering, callers & emails (120 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including the debut of Raw Underground starring Shane McMahon, Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks, lights flickering and mics cutting out due to a mystery faction, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton on the mic, Montez Ford poisoned, and more.

