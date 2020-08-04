VIP AUDIO 8/3 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including the debut of Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground concept, Summerslam developments with Drew-Orton, Seth-Dominic, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the debut of Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground “fight club” concept, Drew McIntyre responds to Randy Orton RKO’iing him last week, Seth Rollins accepts a Dominic Mysterio challenge, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler, Montez Ford is poisoned, a new faction causes trouble with the lights and sound plus burns and knocks stuff over, Apollo Crews defends against MVP, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO