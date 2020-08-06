VIP AUDIO 8/5 – East Coast Cast #513 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Brandi Rhodes’ new subscription-based empowerment service, The Rock and Dani Garcia now owning XFL, sports during a pandemic, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Travis and Cameron discuss Brandi Rhodes’ new subscription-based empowerment service. What it might mean for the market it is aimed at. The Rock and Dani Garcia now own the XFL, and they bought it for a bargain price. Sports during a pandemic. This week, Raw Underground debuted to a very mixed but intense reaction.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO