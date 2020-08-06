News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Jericho-Cassidy debate with Bischoff, Darby vs. Moxley, former Zack Ryder’s in-ring AEW debut, more (25 min)

August 6, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of AEW Dynamite including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho debate with Eric Bischoff as surprise moderator, Matt Cordova’s forgettable debut with Cody,  the Jon Moxley-Darby Allin main event, Santana & Ortiz batter Trent’s mom’s minivan, the 12-man tag match, the latest with MJF’s political-style campaign, and more.

