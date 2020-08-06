VIP AUDIO 8/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho debate with Bischoff, Cordova’s debut, Mox-Darby, Santana & Ortiz, more (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s “AEW Hits & Misses” author Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho debate with Eric Bischoff as surprise moderator, Matt Cordova’s forgettable debut with Cody, the Jon Moxley-Darby Allin main event, Santana & Ortiz batter Sue’s car and the mysterious in-car camera angle, the 12-man tag match, the latest with MJF’s political-style campaign, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO