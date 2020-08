SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan and Tyler talk with new ROH signee Sledge. He discusses his road to Ring of Honor and his time on the indy scene, as well as his recovery from drugs and alcohol, and how he went from rock bottom to being in the great place he is today. Ryan and Tyler also discuss ROH news and even some Raw Underground talk.

