VIP AUDIO 8/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Fann (AD-FREE): Retribution ransack Smackdown, Mandy’s soccer mom haircut, Riddle-Sheamus (91 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast host and PWTorch East Coast Cast VIP cohost Rich Fann to discuss the Retribution ransacking Smackdown and whether WWE can be trusted to run an angle that resembled current events on the streets of the United States this summer, Mandy Rose’s soccer mom haircut, Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, Big E’s mission statement, Braun Strowman resurfaces (see what I did there?) and says he doesn’t care about Alexa Bliss as he promises revenge on The Fiend, Stephanie McMahon tells Bayley and Sasha Banks what she has in mind for them at Summerslam, and more.

