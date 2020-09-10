VIP AUDIO 9/10 – East Coast Cast #518 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Roman Reigns’ mission statement, Paul Heyman’s “quiet desperation” promo, Bayley turning on Sasha Banks in convincing fashion, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam talk Roman Reigns’ mission statement and Paul Heyman’s excellent “quiet desperation” promo. Bayley turned on Sasha Banks in very convincing fashion. Can Sasha hit it out of the park with a response promo that would solidify her as a sympathetic babyface? AEW’s somewhat lackluster PPV. Matt Hardy’s fall and head injury that led to someone lying – AEW management or Reby Hardy, wife and known truth teller. Will Vince McMahon’s greed and pettiness lead to problems down the line with certain government officials?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO