VIP AUDIO 9/9 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis with the All Out fallout, former Rusev debuts as Miro, Omega and Page react separately to All Out title loss, Dustin challenges Brodie Lee, and more (27 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including the All Out fallout, former Rusev debuts as Miro, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page react separately to All Out title loss, Dustin Rhodes challenges Brodie Lee for the TNT Title, MJF reacts to his All Out loss, Chris Jericho pivots to a new goal, and more.

