VIP AUDIO 9/11 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The heel turn – Breaking down the success of the Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman heel promo from last week’s Smackdown (53 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The heel promo from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on last week’s Smackdown. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth artistic analysis on the promo with emphasis on Roman’s role and execution, Heyman’s role and execution, the impact of both as a team, the impact of a heel Roman Reigns on business, the importance of comfortability within effective art, and more. Enjoy!

