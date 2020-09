SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani. They discuss Smackdown with callers including Bayley talking about attacking Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss turns on Nikki Cross, the new Funhouse character introduced, Roman Reigns & Uso team up against Sheamus & King Corbin.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO