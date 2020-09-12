VIP AUDIO 9/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (9-9-15) Disco Inferno talks about 20th Anniversary of Nitro, current events, live callers, emails (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the September 9, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. It’s the Raw post-game show with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talking live with former WCW star Disco Inferno on a wide variety of current and WCW topics with live phone calls and emails. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

