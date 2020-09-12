VIP AUDIO 9/11 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Bayley talks about attacking Sasha, Bliss turns on Nikki, new Funhouse character, Styles challenges Hardy, Street Profits visit, Reigns & Uso team (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including Bayley talking about attacking Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss turns on Nikki Cross, the new Funhouse character introduced, Roman Reigns & Uso team up against Sheamus & King Corbin, A.J. Styles challenges Jeff Hardy for the IC Title, the Street Profits visit, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO