VIP AUDIO 9/2 – WKH – The News: More data assessing Punk’s impact on AEW viewership so far, NXT’s latest viewership, WrestleMania 39 two nights, Tony Khan media scrum highlights and analysis, more (20 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the latest assessment of C.M. Punk’s ratings impact with updated AEW Dynamite numbers. Plus, NXT’s latest viewership numbers, a run through key things Tony Khan mentioned on today’s Media Q&A, WrestleMania 38 going to be two nights again, and death of Daffney, and more.

