VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Top Japanese wrestlers broken into tiers, lots of C.M. Punk and Cole topics, Ric Flair at NWA, Hardy-Lita-Edge, Nick Khan-Tony Khan (107 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Todd responds to a listener who claims people who listen to podcasts at accelerated speeds are not crazy.

C.M. Punk’s debut is way bigger than suggested by early TV ratings.

Best case and worse case scenarios discussion expanded

Ranking around 15 top Japanese stars by tier.

What is likelihood that C.M. Punk’s character drastically changes soon from this Happy Punk persona we’ve seen so far?

Is Darby going to be cooled off by Punk feud?

A listener’s case for why Paul Logan might seem like a nice guy but his actions contradict that.

Can Todd make a case for Adam Cole actually not being a great signing for AEW?

Did Ric Flair seem wistful at NWA 73?

Could Triple H and Shawn Michaels showing up in AEW beat Punk’s pop?

Is Rampage following a Saturday Night’s Main Event late-night formula for formatting?

More talk about podcast speed.

What is the creative process for AEW?

Should AEW debut Adam Cole and not Bryan Danielson at the end of All Out on Sunday?

How cool was the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge love triangle storyline?

Comparing Nick Khan and Ton Khan: In what ways is comparing them fair and in what ways not at all fair? Are there any redeeming qualities to Nick Khan’s public approach?

Will Punk incorporate MMA moves into his wrestling style?

Who will be the first MMA fighter to convincingly beat a Paul brother?

Who will be the next MMA crossover star in pro wrestling?

What would make WWE and Vince McMahon change?

Would Tony Khan taking on more of a role with the Jaguars of the NFL affect AEW?

What current wrestlers would make good trainers in the future?

Who is on WWE’s roster who could replace Roman Reigns as WWE’s top star?

Should Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) use the “Ruby Soho” entrance song if she joins AEW?

Is AEW too publicly self-satisfied?

Shouldn’t there have been some physicality between Punk and Darby?

What pro wrestling move would be named after Wade or Todd? What would it be called?

Looking back at the potentials of Percy Watson, Lucky Cannon, Eli Cottonwood, and Brodus Clay?

Have you travelled to England?

Why is anyone feeling the least bit bad for Triple H in this NXT situation given his history?

Why is Darby Allin escaping Speaking Out scrutiny?

