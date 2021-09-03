VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW All Out preview and evaluating the build on Dynamite, NXT changes, reviews of NWA events, New Japan preview, Raw, SD, UFC, more (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:
- WWE Smackdown including all the Summerslam fallout
- WWE Raw including the Charlotte-Nia Jax match, Damian Priest pinning Drew McIntyre
- NXT on USA and the Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard taking over NXT
- AEW Rampage and whether the pre-taped format was a detriment
- AEW Dynamite including the final hype for AEW All Out
- A preview of the All Out PPV
- The latest AEW ratings and what the lack of a sustained big increase does and doesn’t indicate about Punk’s value
- A preview of New Japan’s weekend events
- A review of both NWA events last weekend including the All Women’s show and the Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch match and the Ric Flair appearance at The Chase.
- A review of UFC Fight Night
- Reaction to the sad news of Daffney’s suicide and its potential connetion to brain trauma
