SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/2 – WKPWP - Tony Khan Q&A + AEW All Out PPV Preview Roundtable (AD-FREE): Keller & Krol & Moynahan preview All Out line-up then Khan answers media questions on All Out and more (161 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:41:23 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special AEW All Out PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First up is over an hour and a half of a thorough preview of AEW All Out with some sidebar discussions including the ratings performance of C.M. Punk so far and the impact of “Hangman” Page being subtracted from the line-up. They discuss the pros and cons of going with certain matches in a certain order including the final match of the night. They discuss each match and various possible finishes.

Then the full media Q&A Tony Khan held earlier today including PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. Tony talks about working with C.M. Punk, the logistics of the AEW Dark tapings moving to Universal Studios, deciding on the match order for this show, his thoughts on the revenue possibilities today compared to the 1990s and thoughts on Eric Bischoff’s leadership of WCW, the possibility of a six-man championship in the near the future, is he head of his goals, international expansion, working with other companies, the state of the AEW Women’s Division, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO