VIP AUDIO 9/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Brandon LeClair joins Greg to preview WWE Clash of Champions, plus discussion of the G1 so far, the WWE women’s divisions, more (99 min)

September 20, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair for a match-by-match breakdown of next week’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV. They also take calls and emails on the first two nights of the G1 Climax tournament, the WWE women’s division, Jon Moxley, and more.

