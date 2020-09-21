VIP AUDIO 9/20 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Jacqui Pratt: AEW Dynamite’s new storylines and hooks for next week, Hangman’s nuances, Jey Uso’s star quality, Heyman’s video, Reigns character, Miz nonsense, Otis and Mandy, Sasha-Bayley (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, Bruce Mitchell and Jacqui Pratt cover a strong AEW with new programs, strong matches and hooks for next week, Adam Page nuances, Jey Uso stronger star quality, Heyman video package on “Is He or Isn’t He Roman Reigns,” Miz makes no sense, Otis & Mandy together, and Sasha & Bayley apart.

