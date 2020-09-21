VIP AUDIO 9/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Raw including Divas Beat the Clock Challenge, Cody’s future, Charlotte Flair (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (9-15-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Raw the night before including the Divas Beat the Clock Challenge, why not Charlotte Flair, the ROH-New Japan dynamic, NXT Takeover Wednesday edition, Cody’s future, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about the prior night’s dismal Raw with equally awful ratings, is a John Cena heel turn any more likely, the Bella heel/face nonsense, an ROH PPV preview, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO