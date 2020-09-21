VIP AUDIO 9/20 – WKH –VIP AUDIO 9/20 – WKH – The News: G1 Night 1 results and reaction, possible finishes for Drew vs. Lee and Braun vs. Dabba-Kato on Raw, AEW ticket sales, Dynamite, WWE DVD (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including G1 Night One results and thoughts, various possible finishes for Drew vs. Lee and Braun vs. Dabba-Kato on Raw, ROH’s approach to COVID-19, AEW ticket offer, AEW Late Night Dynamite, WWE DVD news on Triple and Seth Rollins, and more.

