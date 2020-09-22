News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Becca joins Vallejos and Monsey to discuss most recent UFC show from Vegas, Colby Covington, preview of UFC 253, more (91 min)

September 21, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert, Rick, and Becca take a look back at the UFC’s most recent offering from Las Vegas. They get into a prolonged discussion about Colby Covington. Rick and Robert also discuss their dream fights from different weight classes and the arrival of Michael Chandler into the UFC. The team closes the show by previewing UFC 253.

