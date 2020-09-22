VIP AUDIO 9/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Barbati (AD-FREE): Retribution and Raw Underground centerpieces of final hype for Clash PPV, live callers, emails (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati for his debut as a cohost to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about a dreadful episode based around Raw Underground’s first big pre-hyped match and Retribution’s first official match, neither of which builds up Sunday’s Clash of Champions PPV. They discuss the Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton hype, the Asuka-Zelina Vega hype, the Street Profits-Andrade & Angel Garza build, and more. Mostly, they try to make sense – with help from callers and emailers – of the choices made regarding Retribution and Raw Underground. Other topics include Keith Lee’s future, whether Vince McMahon is giving up on Drew McIntyre as a top guy, R-Truth at the beach with a shark, Bianca Belair’s workout vignette, and more.

