VIP AUDIO 9/3 – NJPW Summer Stuggle in Jingu PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Fann): Evil vs. Naito in depth, strong undercard, rocky beginning to KOPW title, Master Wato’s woes, more (40 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for the NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu post-PPV roundtable. The show starts off with an in-depth look at the Evil vs. Naito main event. Radican and Fann then work backwards to discuss the rest of the show including the standout matches for the NEVER Openweight IWGP Jr. Hvt. titles. The show closes with a look at the KOPW tournament final and the woes of Master Wato. Download this show now!

