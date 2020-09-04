News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/3 – WKPWP (AD-FREE): All Out PPV Roundtable Preview & Predictions w/Keller, Krol, Chambers plus today’s Tony Khan Media Conference Call (154 min)

September 3, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special AEW All Out PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first up is a roundtable discussion with PWTorch editor Wade Keller, former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol, and PWTorch.com AEW contributor Joshua Chambers previewing the entire line-up, evaluating the hype, and making predictions. They also discuss whether broadly this is a strong line-up for a signature PPV event. Then the full Tony Khan Media Conference Call from earlier today with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican participating, with a range of topics regarding All Out.

