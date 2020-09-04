VIP AUDIO 9/3 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at AEW All Out 2020 (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW All Out 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Shida vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match, the Buy-In Battle Royal, and more. Enjoy!

