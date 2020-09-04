VIP AUDIO 9/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): A new Roman Reigns, AEW PPV history, McMahon-Prichard, WWE contracts, Retribution, UFC Contender’s series, McAfee, Lesnar, Keith Lee, NXT Mt. Rushmore (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

A counterpoint to AEW criticism

Does Pat McAfee have a role in the ring going forward?

Is there any way to salvage Retribution?

Will Roman Reigns be any different or will problems persist?

Are fans more loyal to pundits and journalists than actual pro wrestlers now?

How are WWE contracts structured now compared to changes in 1990s?

Who will be the first wrestlers out for WWE TV when they’re back in front of crowds?

Were any Kurt Angle matches in TNA on his best match list?

Getting inside Vince McMahon’s head regarding his lack of faith in pro wrestling

What is the story behind Antonio Inoki going to Korea in 1995?

Who should be on the Mt. Rushmore of NXT?

Is Keith Lee already being overexposed?

Why would WWE consider re-signing Brock Lesnar? Is Bellator a good option?

Which stiff tag team would you rather fight, and what would your gimmick be?

Thoughts on Dana White’s Contender’s series

Is criticism of Bruce Prichard personal and how did he climb back to the no. 2 position with Vince McMahon?

Was Revolution AEW’s best PPV to date?

What do we think of the names of Brie and Nikki’s babies plus a matching game?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO