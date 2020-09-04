VIP AUDIO 9/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): A new Roman Reigns, AEW PPV history, McMahon-Prichard, WWE contracts, Retribution, UFC Contender’s series, McAfee, Lesnar, Keith Lee, NXT Mt. Rushmore (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:
- A counterpoint to AEW criticism
- Does Pat McAfee have a role in the ring going forward?
- Is there any way to salvage Retribution?
- Will Roman Reigns be any different or will problems persist?
- Are fans more loyal to pundits and journalists than actual pro wrestlers now?
- How are WWE contracts structured now compared to changes in 1990s?
- Who will be the first wrestlers out for WWE TV when they’re back in front of crowds?
- Were any Kurt Angle matches in TNA on his best match list?
- Getting inside Vince McMahon’s head regarding his lack of faith in pro wrestling
- What is the story behind Antonio Inoki going to Korea in 1995?
- Who should be on the Mt. Rushmore of NXT?
- Is Keith Lee already being overexposed?
- Why would WWE consider re-signing Brock Lesnar? Is Bellator a good option?
- Which stiff tag team would you rather fight, and what would your gimmick be?
- Thoughts on Dana White’s Contender’s series
- Is criticism of Bruce Prichard personal and how did he climb back to the no. 2 position with Vince McMahon?
- Was Revolution AEW’s best PPV to date?
- What do we think of the names of Brie and Nikki’s babies plus a matching game?
