News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): A new Roman Reigns, AEW PPV history, McMahon-Prichard, WWE contracts, Retribution, UFC Contender’s series, McAfee, Lesnar, Keith Lee, NXT Mt. Rushmore (96 min)

September 4, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

  • A counterpoint to AEW criticism
  • Does Pat McAfee have a role in the ring going forward?
  • Is there any way to salvage Retribution?
  • Will Roman Reigns be any different or will problems persist?
  • Are fans more loyal to pundits and journalists than actual pro wrestlers now?
  • How are WWE contracts structured now compared to changes in 1990s?
  • Who will be the first wrestlers out for WWE TV when they’re back in front of crowds?
  • Were any Kurt Angle matches in TNA on his best match list?
  • Getting inside Vince McMahon’s head regarding his lack of faith in pro wrestling
  • What is the story behind Antonio Inoki going to Korea in 1995?
  • Who should be on the Mt. Rushmore of NXT?
  • Is Keith Lee already being overexposed?
  • Why would WWE consider re-signing Brock Lesnar? Is Bellator a good option?
  • Which stiff tag team would you rather fight, and what would your gimmick be?
  • Thoughts on Dana White’s Contender’s series
  • Is criticism of Bruce Prichard personal and how did he climb back to the no. 2 position with Vince McMahon?
  • Was Revolution AEW’s best PPV to date?
  • What do we think of the names of Brie and Nikki’s babies plus a matching game?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020