VIP AUDIO 9/3 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Would Lesnar be a good fit for AEW, WWE’s reaction to Renee Young’s COVID-19 diagnosis, AEW All Out preview, Bob Armstrong, TV reviews, UFC (119 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a discussion of New Japan Summer Struggle and Naito’s victory over Evil. Then the news of Brock Lesnar’s free agent status and whether he’d be a good fit in AEW. Then some brief talk about Renee Young’s comments about WWE’s reaction to her announcing she had COVID-19 and The Rock revealing he had it. Then reviews of the last two episodes of AEW and a full AEW All Out preview, a review of the last two episodes of NXT including the four-way Iron Man match and the pros and cons of the candidates to win next week. From there, a review of the latest Smackdown and Raw, followed by a segment on Bob Armstrong and finally UFC.

