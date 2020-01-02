VIP AUDIO 1/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin (pt. 1 of 2): NJPW WrestleKingdom preview, review of the last two weeks of Raw and Smackdown including the Lana-Lashley wedding, last night’s AEW, UFC, more (64 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd presents a NJPW WrestleKingdom preview, plus a review of the last two weeks of Raw and Smackdown including the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding, last night’s AEW Dynamite, the Christmas episode of NXT, UFC South Korea, and more.

