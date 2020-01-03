VIP AUDIO 1/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin (pt. 2 of 2): Japan Trip Diary and Mailbag topics on Tony Khan, Jim Ross, Becky Lynch, Moxley, Cornette, Wednesday Ratings Battle, more (70 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd details his trip to Japan over the holidays to watch a bunch of different promotions, giving his impressions of the wrestlers, matches, crowds, production and presentation variations, and more. Also, that time he pushed the wrong elevator button and ruined the impression of Americans among all Japanese people. Then mailbag questions on Tony Khan’s stunner, Becky Three Belts, Jim Ross’s performance for AEW, 2020 Predictions on an array of topics, whether Jim Cornette would be a perfect booking balance for AEW’s team if not for disqualifying issues, how Dean Ambrose could have been portrayed in WWE, and are live ratings on Wednesday night being talked about way too much.

