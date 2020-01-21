NXT ON USA PRIMER 1/22: Keith Lee challenges Roderick Strong for North American Title, Riddle & Dunne vs. Imperium, Undisputed Era vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

NXT ON USA PRIMER

JANUARY 22, 2020

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRS LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Keith Lee will look to end the golden prophecy of the Undisputed Era as he will challenge Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Title. Plus, the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place tonight and what does the wrestlers of NXT UK have in store just days before WWE Worlds Collide? The only to find out is by tuning into NXT tonight on the USA Network as Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix will have the call from Full Sail University. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Keith Lee to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne clash with Imperium in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal action

Undisputed Era and Grizzled Young Veterans meet in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals

How will tensions rise ahead of Worlds Collide?

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Keith Lee to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

Keith Lee earned an opportunity to challenge for the NXT North American title after winning a Fatal-4-Way match two week ago. Last week, Roderick Strong looked to gain advantage heading into his title match by attacking the knee of his challenge. Lee stood defiantly as he vowed to end the Undisputed Era’s golden’s prophecy. The question is can Lee stop Strong and finally end the Undisputed Era’s golden prophecy?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great match between two talented wrestlers. Lee has been riding huge momentum since Survivor Series and you can make the case to switch the title. The question is where does the Undisputed Era go from here if the prophecy ends? I feel the title switch should happen on a big occasion and the week of WWE Worlds Collide isn’t the right time.)

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne clash with Imperium in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal action

The semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic takes place tonight as the unlikely duo of Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne will take on Imperium. Both teams looked impressive in their first round match. Can the BroserWeights continue their momentum and get past one of NXT UK’s most impressive tag team wrestling duos in Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great tag team match between four very talented wrestlers. I would like to see Dunne & Riddle win the Dusty Cup and then have them challenge Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Titles.)

Undisputed Era and Grizzled Young Veterans meet in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals

After defeating the reunited Time Splitters in the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, James Drake & Zack Gibson will face the current NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly in the semi-finals. Fish & O’Reilly continued their wining ways as they eliminated the current NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus. Can the Grizzled Young Veterans stop the Undisputed Era?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be another good tag team wrestling match and should be a great way to showcase the Grizzled Young Veterans who I’m picking here in the upset.)

How will tensions rise ahead of Worlds Collide?

Last week Finn Balor sent a warning to Ilja Dragunov. That wasn’t all as Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa accepted a challenge from Moustache Mountain. The question is what does NXT UK have in store for NXT as we are just days away from WWE World Collide?

(Amin’s Analysis: WWE World Collide should a great show which will have some great pro wrestling matches. But when it comes to building interesting the battle between NXT and NXT UK hasn’t worked for me. Especially after NXT won the battle of brand supremacy over Raw and Smackdown at Survivor Series.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Bianca BeLair will challenge for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver: Portland after winning a Number One Contender’s Battle Royal. The BroserWeights and Grizzled Young Veterans advanced to the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Overall Thoughts

When it comes to in-ring wrestling this should be another great episode of NXT. However, I feel NXT has lost some momentum as the build for WWE Worlds Collide hasn’t clicked for me but things should turn around when the build for TakeOver: Portland begins.

