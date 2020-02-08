VIP AUDIO 2/8 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Analysis of McMahon and Russo public comments about booking and PPVs, Bret and Flair talk hot-button issues, Lynn talks about end of ECW, full Raw review (67 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in early February 2010:

2/8 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw: Bret-Vince, Sheamus-Orton, Legacy and DX dissension, Jared, and more (25 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of this week’s Raw with a walk through the show, how it effectively hyped both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, featured the latest Bret Hart-Vince McMahon development, major issues within both DX and Legacy, and more.

2/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bret Hart and Ric Flair speak on hot-button issues, Tod Gordon-Paul Heyman, Raw Ratings, Springer (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including fascinating comments this week from both Bret Hart and Ric Flair on hot-button issues providing insight into their recent career moves and each working with former rivals. Also, Raw ratings, Jerry Lynn on ECW coming to an end, Tod Gordon-Paul Heyman, and more.

2/11 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Analysis of Vince Russo and Vince McMahon’s key quotes on booking, PPVs, more (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day focused primarily on Vince Russo and Vince McMahon public comments this week about booking, PPVs, and more. Plus, notes on the March 1 Impact taping being moved back to March 8 and more.

