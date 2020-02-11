VIP AUDIO 2/11 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): XFL weekend debut, Shayna bites Becky, Fiend-Goldberg, Jon Jones fight scoring, NJPW New Beginning review, AEW diversity, WrestleMania I, Orton-Hardy, more (100 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

NOTE: This is an early version of The Fix this week, which usually drops on Thursdays. There will be another segment later this week covering AEW, NXT, and more Mailbag perhaps.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd provides his analysis of the debut weekend of the XFL, his review of last weekend’s New Japan “New Beginning” event in Osaka with Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, reviews of the latest Smackdown (Fiend-Goldberg announcement, Roman Reigns-Baron Corbin cage match set, more) and Raw (Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Matt Hardy confronts Randy Orton, MVP Lounge with Drew McIntyre), reaction to WrestleMania in Los Angeles, reaction to the controversial Jon Jones scoring at last weekend’s UFC event, plus the mailbag. The topics covered in mailbag were:

AEW’s diversity being wrapped up in tag teams

Should Drew beat Brock Lesnar quickly

Thoughts on creation of WrestleMania, Cyndi Lauper, $10,000 bodyslam challenge, Mr. T, more

What if WWE bought UFC years ago?

