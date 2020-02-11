VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1655 (Feb. 11, 2020): McMahon hints at transformative changes in WWE Network and PPVs, Parks on WWE injuries impact, Mitchell on WWE business, Keller’s TV reports

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



PWTorch Newsletter #1655

Cover-dated February 11, 2020

LINK: 1655 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Vince McMahon hinting at transformative changes in WWE Network and PPVs… Greg Parks talks about the impact of WWE injuries… Bruce Mitchell reacts to WWE business going into 2020… Rich Fann’s New Japan New Beginning report with star ratings and match analysis… Plus Keller’s TV reports on NXT, AEW, Raw, Smackdown…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)