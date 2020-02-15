VIP AUDIO 2/15 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Analysis of Bischoff’s comments to the Torch about his TNA strategy, full Raw review including Bret ambulance angle, ratings, Hogan and Dixie talk TNA’s future (58 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in mid-February 2010:

2/15 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw: Bret taken away in ambulance, flat final Elimination Chamber hype, Jerry Springer skit (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of this week’s Raw with a walk through the show, which was a letdown after last week. The three big singles matches were thrown out there without a reminder of the reason nor anything meaningful happening in them. The Bret Hart angle resembled a little too much the death of Owen with Bret being taken out in an ambulance, announcers promising updates, and wrestlers “pulling for him,” but otherwise it set up a good cliffhanger storyline headed into WM. And then there was the Jerry Springer sketch.

2/17 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Impact drives away viewers during show, Hogan and Dixie interview analysis (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his take on the Impact ratings trend and the crash in ratings in the second hour last week. Also, his reaction to the latest comments by Hulk Hogan and Dixie Carter regarding the progress and future of TNA.

2/19 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Miz-Danielson, Bischoff on TNA, Flair-Pope, Raw ratings, Impact ratings, Samoan Temper, Shamrock, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including Impact Quarter hour ratings, Raw and ECW ratings, the Samoan Temper, undertones of race in Ric Flair’s promo aimed at The Pope, Bischoffs comments to James Caldwell about TNA, Ken Shamrock, and more.

