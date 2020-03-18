COUNIHAN: A list of 23 highly recommended OTT matches you can catch up on during this time of reduced live wrestling access due to coronavirus cancellations – ZSJ, Dunne, Riddle, Ospreay, Keith Lee, Hero, Strickland, Ricochet, Scurll

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

The wrestling world, and the world in general, is going through some tough times right now. This will be the case for a while unfortunately. We’re all going to need to look after ourselves and support each other. Small independent promotions will need your support and the best way to do that right now is purchasing Video On Demand subscriptions. It will help them and it will give you access to awesome wrestling catalogues that can keep you entertained and keep your mind off the horrible stuff we’re dealing with right now for a couple hours.

There is so much great wrestling from recent and distant history that there is plenty to consume, and you’ll never run out of it I promise! Last week OTT, a really well respected promotion in Ireland, had to cancel their biggest weekend of the year. The David Starr vs. Jon Moxley match didn’t happen and so much money and effort went down the drain. But OTT have a rich history and a great back catalogue of matches on their VOD service. Give it a go, and if you’re not super familiar with the promotion or wouldn’t know where to start I think this article will serve as a nice guide.

This isn’t necessarily the 23 best matches in OTT history, but they are 23 matches which I think highlight so much of what us OTT fans have loved over the past five years. I’ve ordered them in a way that I think makes sense as a viewing experience. Probably a lot to get through in one sitting but break it up and it’ll keep you going for a while. Also there are tons of other great matches not included here, and some really awesome wrestlers who’ve stepped in an OTT ring that I haven’t mentioned.

https://overthetopwrestling.pivotshare.com/

THE APPETIZERS

Tivoli Theatre, August 6, 2016 – Invasion Supershow

Pete Dunne vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Starting with this because it showcases three things that made early OTT so special. Pete Dunne was the backbone of the shows for the first two years. He had not yet become a big name worldwide, or even in the UK, but in Ireland he was the boss. He won the NLW title (then OTT’s top prize) and held it for over a year garnering himself the nickname “Unstoppable”. He was eventually stopped at ScrapperMania 2 in the Spring of that year by Luther Ward in a memorable match, but from there Pete didn’t slow down. This match shows exactly why Dunne was so good, and so respected at the time.

It also shows another key ingredient, that being the respect and excitement the Irish fans had for renowned international talent coming into the company. ZSJ was one of the top names on the worldwide indy scene at this point, and he was probably the most anticipated import booked by OTT. The reaction he got was insane, and the crowd were eating out of his hands all match. Irish wrestling was barely even a thing before OTT and getting to see world class wrestlers on our doorstep was met with such appreciation around this time.

Lastly this showcases maybe the most vital aspect that carried OTT’s early years – The Tivoli Theatre. A venue that had it’s flaws in terms of filming, and general comfort but a venue that undeniably contained one of the most special atmospheres I’ve ever experience in wrestling. I couldn’t count the amount of times I stepped out onto Francis Street after a show and just had to take a minute to breath and calm myself after nearly three hours of intensity and electricity. Sadly the building was knocked down last year but the memories will last forever.

The National Stadium, April 15, 2017 – ScrapperMania 3

The Kings Of The North vs. The Lads From The Flats

On OTT’s biggest show ever with stars such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Will Ospreay and Grado, it was a six man tag featuring OTT stalwarts since the beginning that stole the show at Dublin’s National Stadium in front of 2,200 fans. The Kings Of The North and The Lads From The Flats put on a clinic in tag team psychology, selling (Paddy Morrow could have sold sand in the desert on this night) and crowd interaction. There were many first time fans in attendance who came to see the big stars but these six locals earned the plaudits. The energy for this was something every wrestler lives for.

The National Stadium, October 13, 2018 – Fourth Anniversary Show

Timothy Thatcher vs. Minoru Suzuki

Back in the stadium 18 months on with OTT going from strength to strength and now renowned as one of THE places to perform if you’re a top class wrestler. If Minoru Suzuki is impressed then you’re doing something right. The PANCRASE legend was wowed by the fans in his debut appearance earlier in the year and made a point to note that on social media. He was itching to get back and he did just that for this dream match with Catch wrestling expert Timothy Thatcher. This was an old school fight between two of the toughest in the business. Slaps and forearms which reverberated around the walls of the Stadium and some of the best facial expressions you’ll ever see in wrestling.

Tivoli Theatre, February 4, 2017 – Martina’s Gaff Party 2: Back In The Dr. Dre

Matt Riddle vs. Marty Scurll

We go with The Villain back to back, and we do it for one of the hottest matches in OTT history to this point. Aided by the surprise of Marty being an unadvertised mystery opponent and one of the most insane pops ever, this match was electric! Riddle had really started to come into his own with his raw natural ability helping him produce stunning matches in the US and the UK. Irish fans got their first glimpse of him here and he became an instant favourite. It didn’t hurt that he grabbed a beer after his match and just watched the rest of the show in the crowd with all the fans. What a character!

National Stadium, May 18, 2018 – ScrapperMania IV

Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay

Putting this right after the previous Riddle match to show the insane level of improvement Riddle was exhibiting at this stage of his career. By this point in 2018 he was already being considered one of the best in the world, and Will Ospreay was absolutely earning similar recognition himself. These two were coming off a barnburner at WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans a few weeks earlier. They were motivated enough to feel that replicating the successful formula of that match, whilst guaranteeing another great reaction, was the easy way out so instead they put together a bout which played off their NOLA one and added to their overall story together. This was as high level as it gets. World class all the way.

Europa Hotel, December 16, 2018 – Live In Belfast 3

Jordan Devlin vs. Scotty Davis

Our first trip up North and the first appearance of the man who became OTT’s most important wrestler and the young man who may go on to take that mantel for himself in the next few years. Jordan was unquestionably “The Irish Ace” at this point. He had become the first OTT Champion, earned the reputation of “The Import Killer” and put in fantastic performances every time he stepped through the ropes. Scotty, aged 18 at this point, was just starting his rise to prominence within OTT and had been turning a lot of heads. They say iron sharpens iron and that’s exactly what went on here. Jordan put “The Supreme Suplex Machine” to the test and he passed with flying colours.

The National Stadium, October 26, 2019 – Fifth Anniversary Show

Scotty Davis vs. L.J. Cleary – Ladder Match

With the NLW title rebranded as the title for the up and coming wrestlers on the roster, it was the perfect prize to hang from the ceiling of the National Stadium with two hungry young lions fighting for it. LJ, since 2017 has been coming up right along Scotty. The two Dubliners both started wrestling in their early teens, but in different schools, with different experiences. You can tell there’s a competitive edge to their rivalry and it will be one to watch in the future. They showed in this contest a level of maturity as wrestlers that some twice their age don’t even come close to. This was the most well thought out and meaningful ladder match that I’ve seen in years. It was reminiscent of Razor vs. Shawn at Mania X, Paul London vs. Michael Shane in ROH and Chris Jericho vs. Shawn in 2008. There weren’t 18 ladders flying around allowing them to put on a stunt show, no. There was ONE, and it was used an implement of danger with both youngsters selling the difficulty of the situation at all times. If you are burned out on ladder matches like me, and you want to see that they still have a place in wrestling – this is the match for you!

The National Stadium, March 16, 2019 – ScrapperMania 5

Meiko Satomura vs. Martina



”The Session Moth” may be known more for her gimmick and character which has propelled her to popularity worldwide and regular work in both Stardom and now Ring Of Honor, but in OTT there have been a handful of occasions where she sought out to prove she had the skill and toughness to back that up. There was no better, nor tougher, way for OTT’s longtime fan favourite to show that than against one of the greatest Joshi wrestlers of all time – Meiko Satomura. Martina took a beating here but in doing so, she earned a hell of a lot of respect. Not just from the fans, but from Meiko herself!

The Black Box, October 30, 2016 – Invasion Of The Bodyslams

Pete Dunne vs. Chris Hero

Once again OTT champion by this point, Dunne looked to further legitimise his position by defeating the man who made 2016 his year – Chris Hero. This was a unique match, on a unique show. It was around 2am by the time they hit the ring. This was a show in conjunction with the Galway Comedy Festival and in a venue that was not typical for pro wrestling. The fans were a mix of OTT regulars from Dublin who made the journey and festival goers who were in Galway for a couple of days of partying. Needless to say, the latter provided a different atmosphere than usual, weren’t exactly hardcore fans and many of whom didn’t even know either wrestler. As someone who was really excited about this match on paper, I was worried by the time they were coming to the ring.

I shouldn’t have been.

Chris Hero is exactly has he markets himself – The Wrestling Genius. Rarely has it been as evident to me as it was here. This guy sussed the situation, got a feel for the room and had everyone eating out of the palm of his hand by the end of this. Using veteran tricks, simple spots and exceptional selling – Hero brought us along for a journey that was so fulfilling and made Pete look like the man in the process. This is a match every young wrestler should study.

The Ringside Club, April 21, 2019 – Contenders 14

Mark Haskins vs. Terry Thatcher

Next door to the National Stadium is a little room called The Ringside Club. Since the Summer of 2017 that little room has been the soil from which OTT’s future has blossomed. It’s also been the environment where an older flower which for years never really grew from it’s roots, managed to burst through and get it’s own spot in the garden which may not be the prettiest and may not be the most eye-catching but has all the sentimental value in the world and will stand the test of time.

Yep, just wrote a paragraph on Terry Thatcher as a flower.

Anyway, Terry Thatcher is the scrappiest little wrestler you’ll ever see and he became one of the favourites of OTT fans through his gutsy performances on every Contenders show he performed on. He took beatings from the likes of Jonah Rock, Evil Uno and Jordan Devlin but he kept coming back for more. In Mark Haskins, you had the perfect opponent for him. An aggressive heel with a ton of experience that knows how to maximise a situation like Thatcher’s popularity to it’s fullest. This is one of OTT’s true under the radar classics. Such a dramatic and emotional match.

The Ringside Club, December 14, 2019 – Contenders 16

More Than Hype vs. Moonlight Express

Nathan Martin and Darren Kearney main evented the first Contenders show in 2017. Nathan was 16 and it was his first match. Darren was not much older and had only had a couple of matches himself. Watching their growth into the polished performers they’ve become has been one of my most rewarding experiences as a wrestling fan. Here two and a half years later they’re in the main event of a show themed “The More Than Hype Christmas Party” and they tore the house down in the best match of their careers against DDT’s world class talents MAO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. The Canadian goes the extra mile putting over Nathan & Darren in the finishing stretch and cleanly tapping out in a really special moment. Once wrestling gets back on track, MTH will be ones to watch for.

THE MAIN COURSE

Tivoli Theatre, June 2, 2018 – A Haven For Monsters

Jordan Devlin & David Starr vs. Low Ki & WALTER

Suir Road, August 18, 2019 – Wrestlerama 2

Jordan Devlin vs. Walter

The National Stadium, October 13, 2018 – Fourth Anniversary Show

Walter vs. Will Ospreay

The National Basketball Arena, February 17, 2019 – Homecoming 2

Jordan Devlin vs. David Starr

The National Stadium, March 16, 2019 – ScrapperMania 5

Walter vs. Jordan Devlin

The National Basketball Arena, June 23, 2019 – Wrestlerama 3

Walter vs. David Starr

The National Stadium, October 26th 2019 – Fifth Anniversary Show

Jordan Devlin vs. David Starr

The story, and matches, that OTT is most well known for. I could write a book on this. It’s basically a novel itself with flowing chapters, twists & turns and sensational writing throughout. Whilst I’m absolutely deeming this “The Main Course”, I’m not going to go into too much detail here in this article. So much has been written about and spoken about these matches, by myself here at The Torch and elsewhere. These matches have inspired wrestling writers and podcasters, and they’ve turned the heads of several notable figures in the business.

With the friendship of Starr and Devlin, the issues that came between them, the dominance and arrogance of WALTER and the central prize throughout being the OTT title, you had a multi-layered story which was executed to perfection. Don’t just watch the matches though. Check out the videos and promos that were put on OTT’s Youtube channel. They’re easy to find as they’re the ones with thousands and thousands of hits.

THE DESERT

Tivoli Theatre, June 4, 2017 – Outer Space Odyssey III: Stranger Things Have Happened

British Strong Style vs. The Angel Cruzers & Tyler Breeze (?)

The battle for young Tyler Bate’s soul may sound weighty but in reality it’s the perfect bit of fun to follow the drama of the Devlin-Starr-Walter story. This was comedy, self referential wrestling at it’s best. The timing and natural wit of the likes of B Cool and Angel Cruz had everyone in The Tivoli in stitches. The best five-man six-man tag you’ll ever see!

Suir Road, February 3, 2018 – Homecoming

Keith Lee vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Neither man had much tenure to OTT fans at this point, but they came in and tore the house down. Athletic highspots, tons of heart in mouth nearfalls, the charisma of Lee and the babyface skills of Bailey. It all combined to create one heck of a match.

Tivoli Theatre, December 17, 2016 – The Dream Before Christmas

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet

The title of this show couldn’t have been more apt. It was a dream come true for OTT fans to be seeing the rematch of the Best Of The Super Juniors classic that was the talk of the wrestling world. Many times “dream matches” don’t deliver and meet the lofty expectations that fans have for them. Well that was not the case here. This was outrageous. An absolutely sublime match where they used their surroundings in The Tivoli to make the match special and stand out amongst their other classics.

The Ringside Club, May 13, 2018 – Contenders 9

Big Hangovers vs. Keith Lee & Shane Strickland

Closing this thing out with a match that can best be described as simply FUN. Jordan Devlin teams with his old partner from Japan, Sean Guinness to take on the American indy stars Strickland and Lee. You’ll get light hearted banter, exhilarating action and even some beautiful crooning from the Limitless one! This match brings together a lot about what makes OTT so beloved by it’s fans.

