VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1660 (March 17, 2020): Keller’s Cover Story on Coronavirus Impact on WrestleMania, Keller’s Editorial on alternative presentations to empty seats, Parks looks at Jake-Archer through lens of history, TV reports

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



PWTorch Newsletter #1660

Cover-dated March 17, 2020

LINK: 1660 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on Coronavirus Impact on WrestleMania… Keller’s End Notes editorial on alternative presentations to empty seats in the background if live matches continue… Greg Parks looks at Jake Roberts-Lance Archer alliance lens of history of other mentor-protege on-air acts… Keller’s reports on WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite… Kelly Wells’ report on NXT on USA… Torch Newswire with updates on cancellations and how TV ratings are holding up…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)