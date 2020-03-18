News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1660 (March 17, 2020): Keller’s Cover Story on Coronavirus Impact on WrestleMania, Keller’s Editorial on alternative presentations to empty seats, Parks looks at Jake-Archer through lens of history, TV reports

March 18, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

PWTorch Newsletter #1660

Cover-dated March 17, 2020

LINK: 1660 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on Coronavirus Impact on WrestleMania… Keller’s End Notes editorial on alternative presentations to empty seats in the background if live matches continue… Greg Parks looks at Jake Roberts-Lance Archer alliance lens of history of other mentor-protege on-air acts… Keller’s reports on WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite… Kelly Wells’ report on NXT on USA… Torch Newswire with updates on cancellations and how TV ratings are holding up… 

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019